Tallapoosa River floods part of Shorter

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - A portion of Shorter is impassible after the Tallapoosa River flooded its main road.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said people living on the river bend are unable to get out due to the high levels of flooding.

“The Tallapoosa River has crested and it’s reached its peak,” Lee said, “There’s nowhere for the water to really to go.”

Lee recommends no one try to pass through by foot, boat or car because of the “heavy flow of water hydraulics.”

Residents like Randon Roberts are frustrated that they are forced to shelter in place until the water levels go down, which could take days if there is more rainfall in the future.

“We can’t go to work. We can’t do anything. We can’t get in or out,” Roberts said

Roberts mentioned it is not the first time he has had to deal with excessive levels of flooding, adding he has lost thousands of dollars due to damages.

“You’re losing acres and acres of land every time they do this because it washess w,” Roberts said. “It washes into the river, and the river just gets bigger and bigger.”

Lee said Macon County has a mutual aid agreement with its neighboring counties if they need additional assistance to help those affected by the flood.

Covering Macon County: the main road leading into the town of Shorter is flooded. People living near the Tallapoosa River are unable to get out unless they are taken by helicopter, EMA Director Frank Lee says. pic.twitter.com/BoQUHIH5WE — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) March 29, 2023

