Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tallapoosa River floods part of Shorter

A portion of the town of Shorter is impassable due to flooding.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - A portion of Shorter is impassible after the Tallapoosa River flooded its main road.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said people living on the river bend are unable to get out due to the high levels of flooding.

“The Tallapoosa River has crested and it’s reached its peak,” Lee said, “There’s nowhere for the water to really to go.”

Lee recommends no one try to pass through by foot, boat or car because of the “heavy flow of water hydraulics.”

Residents like Randon Roberts are frustrated that they are forced to shelter in place until the water levels go down, which could take days if there is more rainfall in the future.

“We can’t go to work. We can’t do anything. We can’t get in or out,” Roberts said

Roberts mentioned it is not the first time he has had to deal with excessive levels of flooding, adding he has lost thousands of dollars due to damages.

“You’re losing acres and acres of land every time they do this because it washess w,” Roberts said. “It washes into the river, and the river just gets bigger and bigger.”

Lee said Macon County has a mutual aid agreement with its neighboring counties if they need additional assistance to help those affected by the flood.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

Training was in session Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where 11 departments from...
11 departments meet for active shooter training in Montgomery
Annual active shooter planning session held in Montgomery
Annual active shooter planning session held in Montgomery
Tallapoosa River floods part of Shorter
Tallapoosa River floods part of Shorter
Residents say the hail was softball size.
Volunteers assessing storm damage in Camp Hill