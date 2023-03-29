Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Three Alabama school districts file lawsuits against social media giants

Three Alabama school districts file lawsuits against social media giants.
Three Alabama school districts file lawsuits against social media giants.(Envato)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beasley Allen, Wagstaff & Cartmell, and Goza & Honnold lawyers filed lawsuits on behalf of three Alabama school districts against Meta (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat over the youth mental health crisis caused by the social media companies.

The lawsuits of the Baldwin County, Montgomery Public, and Tuscaloosa City School Districts are filed in the California state court Judicial Council Coordination Proceeding.

“The harm created by social media companies has strained already limited school resources as educators attempt to combat the widespread problems caused by social media addiction,” said Beasley Allen, attorney, and JCCP co-lead counsel Joseph VanZandt. “These lawsuits make it clear to social media companies that they will face consequences for their conduct not only from the adolescents they harmed but also from the people and institutions supporting our youth.”

Beasley Allen attorney Davis Vaughn agreed. “We must guide our youth through this mental health crisis. To do so, our schools need additional funding, personnel, training, and more. Beasley Allen attorneys and co-counsel Wagstaff Cartmell and Goza & Honnold seek to help these school districts get the resources they need from the companies that preyed upon our youth.”

The Alabama school districts are among the first to file these types of suits against social media companies. The complaints allege public nuisance and negligence claims under Alabama law. The three districts fall within the top 15 in Alabama based on student population, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Last year, Beasley Allen began filing social media lawsuits nationwide on behalf of adolescents harmed by social media addiction. The suits claimed that social media companies knowingly exploited young people for profit, employed addictive psychological tactics to increase the use of their products, and failed to protect young, vulnerable, and at-risk users. They further alleged that social media addiction causes harm, such as anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, self-harm, and even suicide.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5

Latest News

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not support the use of state tax dollars to assist financially...
Ivey won’t support state funds for Birmingham-Southern