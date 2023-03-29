Trinity head coach Granger Shook taking Pike Road position

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity head coach Granger Shook is leaving his alma mater and taking the head coaching job at Pike Road.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Shook as our new head football coach at Pike Road High School,” said Pike Road High School Principal Andrea Maness. “His experience and success in working to build young men, on and off the field, are a great fit for our student-athletes, our school, and our community.”

Shook is a 2004 graduate of Trinity and a member of the 2003 football and 2004 soccer state championship teams.

Shook has coached the Trinity Wildcats since 2020, compiling a 28-9 record and three playoff appearances. Before coaching at Trinity, he also coached 7A football at Prattville High School as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach. Shook also coached under Mike Turk at Huntingdon College and Rush Propst at Colquitt County High School.

Shook holds a Master’s of Education in Physical Education from Alabama State University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Coach Education and Physical Education from Huntingdon College. He is also certified in both Physical Education and Health.

Shook replaces Ed Rigby, who announced he was leaving the Patriots after just one year.

