Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trinity head coach Granger Shook taking Pike Road position

Trinity head coach Granger Shook is leaving his alma mater and taking the head coaching job at...
Trinity head coach Granger Shook is leaving his alma mater and taking the head coaching job at Pike Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity head coach Granger Shook is leaving his alma mater and taking the head coaching job at Pike Road.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Shook as our new head football coach at Pike Road High School,” said Pike Road High School Principal Andrea Maness. “His experience and success in working to build young men, on and off the field, are a great fit for our student-athletes, our school, and our community.”

Shook is a 2004 graduate of Trinity and a member of the 2003 football and 2004 soccer state championship teams.

Shook has coached the Trinity Wildcats since 2020, compiling a 28-9 record and three playoff appearances. Before coaching at Trinity, he also coached 7A football at Prattville High School as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach. Shook also coached under Mike Turk at Huntingdon College and Rush Propst at Colquitt County High School.

Shook holds a Master’s of Education in Physical Education from Alabama State University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Coach Education and Physical Education from Huntingdon College. He is also certified in both Physical Education and Health.

Shook replaces Ed Rigby, who announced he was leaving the Patriots after just one year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
Montgomery police have issued an emergency alert for a missing 19-month-old.
Emergency alert issued for 19-month-old missing from Montgomery
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5

Latest News

Valley high school boys basketball teams wins 5A state title
Valley boys basketball caps perfect season with state championship
The PCA Panthers complete the 3-peat on Thursday and took home another state title
PCA Girls Basketball wins third straight state title
PCA wins 3rd straight girls basketball state title
PCA wins 3rd straight girls basketball state title
Trinity Presbyterian girls are the 2023 3A Basketball State Champions
Comeback complete, Trinity girls win 3A Basketball State Championship