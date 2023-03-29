Advertise
Volunteers assessing storm damage in Camp Hill

Residents say the hail was softball size.
Residents say the hail was softball size.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Volunteers are out and active in the town of Camp Hill trying to help storm victims.

“We’ve been getting volunteers and what they’re going to be doing, they’re going to be like insurance appraisers,” said Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.

The mayor said around 15 volunteers from the county emergency management agency, Alabama EMA and an area nonprofit are going door to door taking photos to document the hail damage.

Residents say the hail was softball sized.

Through documenting the damage, volunteers hope to achieve a disaster declaration that would trigger government aid to pay for those repairs.

Residents are urged to share their concerns and be transparent with volunteers.

“A lot of the long-term damage isn’t immediately apparent,” said Warren Tidwell with the Hometown Organizing Project. “There’s potential issues with mold, potential electrical issues. We just don’t know.”

People should thoroughly examine their property to try and find any trouble spots.

The mayor said the best case scenario would be for the damage assessments done in a week, but he said realistically it could be two or three weeks before they have everyone accounted for.

