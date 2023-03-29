Volunteers assessing storm damage in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Volunteers are out and active in the town of Camp Hill trying to help storm victims.

“We’ve been getting volunteers and what they’re going to be doing, they’re going to be like insurance appraisers,” said Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.

The mayor said around 15 volunteers from the county emergency management agency, Alabama EMA and an area nonprofit are going door to door taking photos to document the hail damage.

Residents say the hail was softball sized.

#HappeningNow I’m back in Camp Hill, which was recently hit by softball size hail. The mayor tells me they are conducting damage assessments now (I just saw him ride off on a four wheeler). They are trying to get people some help. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/Ct6pmcUGzG — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) March 28, 2023

Through documenting the damage, volunteers hope to achieve a disaster declaration that would trigger government aid to pay for those repairs.

Residents are urged to share their concerns and be transparent with volunteers.

“A lot of the long-term damage isn’t immediately apparent,” said Warren Tidwell with the Hometown Organizing Project. “There’s potential issues with mold, potential electrical issues. We just don’t know.”

People should thoroughly examine their property to try and find any trouble spots.

The mayor said the best case scenario would be for the damage assessments done in a week, but he said realistically it could be two or three weeks before they have everyone accounted for.

