Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County woman has been arrested and faces multiple child sex abuse charges in neighboring Autauga County.

According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Farren Jill Hudson is currently being held in Autauga County with no bond.

Court documents state the crimes happened around November 2019.

According to District Attorney C.J. Robinson, this case is connected to a 2021 child pornography case that involved Jason Wade Hudson.

Court records state that Jason Hudson was indicted on March 4, 2022, on 75 counts of possession of child pornography. He posted bail on March 19, 2022. On Monday, arrest warrants were obtained on Jason Hudson for first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, and the production of child pornography.

These additional charges came from an investigation conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No other details about this case are available at this time.

