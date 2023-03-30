1-day summit celebrates Women’s History Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Rosa Parks Museum and Sweetie B’s Arms Foundation are hosting a one-day summit called “A Day with H.E.R.: History, Evolution, & Resolve” to celebrate Women’s History Month.

This summit has four goals:

To acknowledge the past and understand the history and evolution of women’s rights and issues. To educate and inspire -helping the next generation of women continue fighting for equality and justice. Then to foster unity - as we embrace the history and evolution of women’s rights and issues, we bring people together in the pursuit of common goals. To address inequalities by recognizing the problems faced by today’s women and ensuring women have the same opportunities and rights as men.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Register at https://sbafevents.com/

