Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery

Two men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl in unrelated cases, court records show.
Two men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl in unrelated cases, court records show.(WJRT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl in unrelated cases, court records show.

Kevin Rashawn Campbell, 26, and Deontay Means, 21, are both listed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

An arrest affidavit for Campbell indicates he was charged with having 37 grams of a “white rock-like substance” believed to be fentanyl, which was found inside a plastic baggie.

An arrest affidavit for Means indicates he was charged after being found in possession of approximately 7 grams of a”white, chalky, crystalline and powder substance.”A field test kit positively identified the substance to be fentanyl.

Both Campbell and Means were taken into custody during separate arrests on Wednesday.

A bill going through the Alabama legislative session would create a mandatory minimum sentence for possession of fentanyl. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, impacts a person who sells, makes, delivers, or is knowingly in possession of fentanyl. If passed, one gram of fentanyl would mandate a sentence of three years and up to eight grams of fentanyl would mean a life sentence.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be...
Lanes of I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery open, ALEA says
Damage from a tornado
Alabama is #1 for severe weather reports in 2023
The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case is being sought by law enforcement.
Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case sought by authorities