2 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl in unrelated cases, court records show.

Kevin Rashawn Campbell, 26, and Deontay Means, 21, are both listed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

An arrest affidavit for Campbell indicates he was charged with having 37 grams of a “white rock-like substance” believed to be fentanyl, which was found inside a plastic baggie.

An arrest affidavit for Means indicates he was charged after being found in possession of approximately 7 grams of a”white, chalky, crystalline and powder substance.”A field test kit positively identified the substance to be fentanyl.

Both Campbell and Means were taken into custody during separate arrests on Wednesday.

A bill going through the Alabama legislative session would create a mandatory minimum sentence for possession of fentanyl. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, impacts a person who sells, makes, delivers, or is knowingly in possession of fentanyl. If passed, one gram of fentanyl would mandate a sentence of three years and up to eight grams of fentanyl would mean a life sentence.

