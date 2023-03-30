Advertise
Alabama golfer tees it off in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane
Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane
(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBRC) - It’ll be an experience unlike any other for one University of Alabama golfer who received an invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Kaitlyn Schroeder is a freshman on the Crimson Tide women’s golf team and will get her shot this week to walk up Magnolia Lane for the first time.

She came to Alabama as the top-ranked golfer in her class and will compete against some of the best in Augusta.

“These are people that are really good college golfers and people that I want to compete against in the future,” Schroeder said. “So, I think this is a really good step in that direction of proving myself that I can be one of the best future golfers, and hopefully, one of the best golfers in the world.”

The first two rounds of the tournament take place Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, which is just minutes away from Augusta National.

There is a practice round at Augusta National for all participants on Friday, March 31, followed by the final round for those who qualify on Saturday, April 1.

