Alabama students recognized by ABC Board’s anti-underage drinking contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Middle and high school students are being honored for their creativity and commitment in the “Dangers of Underage Drinking” contest hosted by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The contest is a part of the ABC Board’s school-based “Under Age, Under Arrest” public education and awareness campaign. During the contest, students wrote essays, created posters and produced videos meant to discourage young people from underage and binge drinking.
According to the Alabama ABC board, approximately 100 students across Alabama submitted entries. Winning entries were selected for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in both the Middle and High School categories for 18 winners. First-place winners were awarded $300, second-place winners received $200, and third-place winners received $100.
The winning entries will also appear on the ABC Board’s website and social media accounts.
The following is a list of the winners:
POSTER CONTEST
Middle School:
- 1st – McKenzie Sherman and Annsley Crimi Pike Road Junior High School
- 2nd – Addison May, Brenda Castro, Heonjae Ha and Aiden KinseyPike Road Junior High School
- 3rd (Tie) – Nayeli Ramirez St. Ann Catholic School
High School:
- 1st – Steven Maynard, Colten Morrison and Will Johnston Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School
- 2nd – William Knight Barton Academy
- 3rd – Lexie Gant Fyffe High School
VIDEO CONTEST
High School:
- 1st – Mason Colmer, Bryson Miller, Brandon Caldwell, Julian Jennings, Faith Howze, Keegan Rollf and Aeryn Busby Calera High School
- 2nd (Tie)—Jared A. Smith and Christopher Norris Oakwood Adventist Academy
- 2nd (Tie) – Virginia Johnson, Emma Grace McCord, Louis Jones, Hagan Lamberth, Rylan Hart, Dominick Colvin and Wesley Burke Prattville High School
- 3rd (Tie) – Addison Olive, Corace Yount and Abigail Peters Hewitt-Trussville High School
- 3rd (Tie) – Gannon Peeples, Connor Howard, Joshua Martin, Peyton Clark, Kaylee Gill, Abby Taunton, Gavin Rhodes and Jack Trew Pike Road High School
ESSAY CONTEST
Middle School
- 1st – Kevin RiveraBurns Middle School
- 2nd – Joeliona Averett DismukeSuccess Unlimited Academy
- 3rd – No winner
High School
- 1st – Hailey Kelsheimer The Lakeside School
- 2nd – Ben Strickland The Lakeside School
- 3rd – Courtlyn Knight Andalusia High School
