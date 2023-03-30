Advertise
Alabama veterans to see new treatment option for range of ailments

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs (ADVA) announced that they have teamed up with Emory Healthcare to further help post-9/11 veterans in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Thursday, the ADVA and members of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) met in Atlanta to sign a memorandum of understanding that makes this state-of-the-art program available to Alabama veterans.

“This is part of our growing number of external partners to provide service for Alabama veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “We are looking forward to working with the Emory Veterans Program for the foreseeable future and promoting its excellent program to veterans.”

EHVP treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), military sexual trauma (MST), anxiety, and depression related to military service. Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States, regardless of discharge status, deployment history, or length of service. The traditional outpatient treatment or the two-week Intensive Outpatient Program is offered in person at Emory’s clinic or via telehealth.

The EHVP uses an evidence-based treatment proven to heal invisible wounds. The world-renowned Emory clinical psychologist Barbara Rothbaum, Ph.D., leads the highly skilled team of professionals. Dr. Rothbaum has worked in the PTSD field since 1986 and pioneered virtual reality exposure therapy to help veterans and service members face their worst memories and move on with their lives. Dr. Rothbaum’s team comprises specialists in several fields, including psychiatry, neurology, neuropsychology, and social work.

“We’re experienced in working with veterans and service members, and many of us have also served. Our program, which is part of the Warrior Care Network, recognizes the stress of military service and the challenges of returning to civilian life,” said Dr. Rothbaum.

For more information about this program, you can click here.

