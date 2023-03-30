A beautiful and warm end to March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arguably the nicest day of the next week will occur today. After starting quite chilly in the upper 30s and lower 40s, ample sunshine will warm us up into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

This will be followed by a not-as-cool night tonight with lows staying just above 50 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present for your Friday as moisture levels increase. Winds will turn breezy during the afternoon with gusts of 20-25 mph.

A few passing showers are possible late Friday night into into the day Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will move through late Friday night into Saturday. The rain and storms associated with it will be weakening as they approach Central Alabama. We aren’t expecting much more than some quick passing showers or storms for most of us.

The chance of that activity will be from 4 a.m. north of Montgomery through the mid-afternoon down in the Wiregrass. We really don’t see a significant severe weather threat with this system given its weakening state. However, we can’t totally rule out a strong to severe storm or two north and west of Montgomery.

Some ups and downs in the temperature department over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Most will break out into a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon with highs back in the lower 80s. It will continue to be breezy just like it will be on Friday. Gusts around 20 mph will be common all day.

Slightly cooler air will push in for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 70s. A chance of rain returns Sunday night into Monday. This will not be a severe weather event for us.

Some rain is possible Sunday night and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

A surge of warmth will occur for the middle of next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain or storms anticipated either day. The next chance of rain will probably hold off until the end of next week.

