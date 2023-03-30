Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Census estimates Baldwin gained 7,000 residents in one year, most in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey participates in ALDI Inc.'s Loxley groundbreaking on Wednesday, February 10,...
Governor Kay Ivey participates in ALDI Inc.'s Loxley groundbreaking on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Loxley, Ala. It is one of many construction projects under way in a county that added more residents than an other Alabama county between mid-2021 and mid-2022.(Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)
By Brendan Kirby
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baldwin County had a net gain of more than 7,000 residents from the middle of 2021 to the middle of 2022, the most of any county in Alabama, according to census population estimates released Thursday.

The estimate is the latest sign that Baldwin’s rapid growth over the past several decades is not slowing down. In fact, it appears to be accelerating. Over the last decade, the county added an average of 4,950 residents a year. Since 2020, the population has increased by 14,674 people to 246,435.

Mobile County’s population, meanwhile, declined by .39 percent between July 2021 and July last year. At 411,411, Mobile County remains the second-most populous county in Alabama. But fast-growing Madison County is fewer than 8,000 residents behind and appears poised to overtake second place within the next couple of years.

All of Baldwin County’s growth over the past year came from people moving in; deaths actually outnumbered births, meaning the county had a negative “natural” growth rate.

The population changes in other southwest Alabama counties followed a familiar pattern. Clarke, Choctaw, Conecuh, Monroe and Washington counties all experienced population declines since 2021. Escambia County posted a net gain of eight people but has lost 101 people overall since 2020.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
The Rosa Parks Museum and Sweetie B’s Arms Foundation are hosting a one-day summit called “A...
1-day summit celebrates Women’s History Month
Meeting with Vietnam University
Documentary to highlight Troy University’s Vietnamese college partnership
SBA loans held a forum Thursday to discuss loan opportunities for landlords
SBA pushing landlords to file for Jan. 12 storm aid before deadline