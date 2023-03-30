Advertise
Delays, I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery after 18-wheeler overturns

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be delayed after an 18-wheeler overturned.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be delayed after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery Fire Rescue Hazmat was requested by the Lowndes County EMA after an 18-wheeler carrying a potentially dangerous substance overturned.

Crews have arrived and are working to turn the truck right side up and clear the roadway, the EMA office added.

If you are traveling I-65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery, the Montgomery EMA encourages you to exit in Greenville and take Highway 331 or get off at exit 142, the Fort Deposit exit and return to I-65 at exit 151, Letohatchee.

