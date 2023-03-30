Delays, I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery after 18-wheeler overturns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be delayed after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery Fire Rescue Hazmat was requested by the Lowndes County EMA after an 18-wheeler carrying a potentially dangerous substance overturned.

Moderate Crash on I-65 NB @ MP 148 before Exit 151: AL97 in Lowndes County. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/MxIX02cupI — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) March 30, 2023

Crews have arrived and are working to turn the truck right side up and clear the roadway, the EMA office added.

If you are traveling I-65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery, the Montgomery EMA encourages you to exit in Greenville and take Highway 331 or get off at exit 142, the Fort Deposit exit and return to I-65 at exit 151, Letohatchee.

