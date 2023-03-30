Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Documentary to highlight Troy University’s Vietnamese college partnership

Meeting with Vietnam University
Meeting with Vietnam University(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has been partnering with Duy Tan University in Vietnam for seven years, providing unique educational opportunities to students. On Wednesday, representatives from the school met with Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins to discuss a future documentary on how this partnership came to be.

That partnership started 10 years ago when Le Cong Co, a Vietnam War soldier and the founder of Duy Tan University, first met with Troy’s chancellor. He was represented by his children at Wednesday’s meeting at Troy University. It’s a school they say has always strived to provide the best education for their students from the beginning.

“We began our conversation and that was one of the more fascinating conversations I’ve ever had the first time we met,” said Hawkins, who served as a Marine in the Vietnam War.

“We were talking about the war from the American perspective, and he was talking about the war from the Vietcong or NVA perspective,” he said.

What was brought on by war turned into a friendship and partnership. For the last seven years, hundreds of students from Duy Tan University have taken courses and graduated with degrees in computer science, hospitality and business from Troy University. Many of them went on to serve in key jobs in government and business in the Asian country, all thanks to this powerful partnership.

For Duy Tan University, Le Con Co’s legacy is only growing. His children serve as provost and vice provost for the school. They said it’s been a valuable decade for them.

“Really changing their life for the better, giving the opportunity to study in Troy,’ said Provost Bao Le.

The documentary is expected to be finished in six months. It will air on national television in Vietnamese and submitted to film festivals.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

A fire destroys a home in the Pike Road Village Mobile Home Park on Feb. 23, 2023.
Final report released in Pike Road mobile home fire
The deadline is quickly approaching.
Tips as tax filing deadline quickly approaches
In less than a week of being open, Good Food Collaborative has served more than 75 McDonough...
Increased chance for lawmakers to repeal state grocery tax
The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.
40th Alabama State Games begin June 9th