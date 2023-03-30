Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Elmore County superintendent addresses kindergartner’s alleged threat

The Elmore County superintendent’s office is reacting to social media claims that a...
The Elmore County superintendent’s office is reacting to social media claims that a kindergartner threatened to shoot a school employee.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County superintendent’s office is reacting to social media claims that a kindergartner threatened to shoot a school employee.

Superintendent Richard Dennis said an unnamed employee at Wetumpka Elementary School recently sent an “unauthorized message” to some parents that “contained inaccurate information about a purported gun threat being made this week by a student.”

Dennis said his office and school administrators take all threats of violence seriously, but noted that there was no report to administrators of a gun being brought to the school this week.

The superintendent did explain that a 5-year-old student did make a comment on Tuesday to a school employee that prompted administrators to “immediately evaluate for threat assessment purposes” and found it to be “insubstantial.”

Dennis did not elaborate on what the child said, but reminded that the school system has safety policies and plans in place to investigate whether a threat of violence is serious and credible.

Dennis has ordered a further review of the situation by the system’s resource officers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

Two men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl in unrelated cases, court records show.
2 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be...
Lanes of I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery open, ALEA says
Damage from a tornado
Alabama is #1 for severe weather reports in 2023