Elmore County superintendent addresses kindergartner’s alleged threat

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County superintendent’s office is reacting to social media claims that a kindergartner threatened to shoot a school employee.

Superintendent Richard Dennis said an unnamed employee at Wetumpka Elementary School recently sent an “unauthorized message” to some parents that “contained inaccurate information about a purported gun threat being made this week by a student.”

Dennis said his office and school administrators take all threats of violence seriously, but noted that there was no report to administrators of a gun being brought to the school this week.

The superintendent did explain that a 5-year-old student did make a comment on Tuesday to a school employee that prompted administrators to “immediately evaluate for threat assessment purposes” and found it to be “insubstantial.”

Dennis did not elaborate on what the child said, but reminded that the school system has safety policies and plans in place to investigate whether a threat of violence is serious and credible.

Dennis has ordered a further review of the situation by the system’s resource officers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.