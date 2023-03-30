Final report released in Pike Road mobile home fire

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A final report has been released following a fire that destroyed a home in a Pike Road mobile home park in February.

The Feb. 23 blaze, which destroyed a residence at the Pike Road Village Mobile Home Park on Apollo Drive, started in the home’s kitchen, according to the Rolling Hills Volunteer Fire Department’s investigative report.

In some of WSFA 12 News’ live reporting from the scene, some neighbors said it took an extended time for firefighters to arrive. However, the RHVFD’s report indicates that was not the case.

The report states that first responders were called at 6:40 p.m. and six firefighters pulled up at the scene within five minutes. More crews responded to help fight the fire just minutes later.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.