Final report released in Pike Road mobile home fire

A fire destroys a home in the Pike Road Village Mobile Home Park on Feb. 23, 2023.
A fire destroys a home in the Pike Road Village Mobile Home Park on Feb. 23, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A final report has been released following a fire that destroyed a home in a Pike Road mobile home park in February.

The Feb. 23 blaze, which destroyed a residence at the Pike Road Village Mobile Home Park on Apollo Drive, started in the home’s kitchen, according to the Rolling Hills Volunteer Fire Department’s investigative report.

In some of WSFA 12 News’ live reporting from the scene, some neighbors said it took an extended time for firefighters to arrive. However, the RHVFD’s report indicates that was not the case.

The report states that first responders were called at 6:40 p.m. and six firefighters pulled up at the scene within five minutes. More crews responded to help fight the fire just minutes later.

