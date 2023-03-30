Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case sought by authorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case is being sought by law enforcement.

According to a post on the Autauga County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Jason Wade Hudson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jason Hudson, or if you have been a victim of his, PLEASE CONTACT your... Posted by Autauga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Hudson was indicted on March 4, 2022, on 75 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of sex abuse of a child under 12, court records show. He later posted bail on March 19, 2022.

On Monday, arrest warrants were obtained for Hudson on additional charges, including first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, and the production of child pornography.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says if you know of Hudson’s whereabouts or have been a victim of Hudson, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

