Police: Man murdered in Dothan bar parking lot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man died early Thursday in the parking lot of Pearl Lounge and Grill, a business on the westside of Ross Clark Circle. He had been shot multiple times.

Police identify the victim as 51-year-old Roger Shane Felder of Geneva.

“We are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and even though we are following up on multiple leads, a suspect has not been identified at this time. Multiple people were present when this incident took place, however, majority of them left prior to speaking to officers,” Dothan police said in a statement.

Felder’s shooting followed reports of shots fired in other areas of Dothan in the hours before, but there has been no word on if they are connection to his murder.

Officers are asking for public information that would solve Felder’s case case.

Contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

