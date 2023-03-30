Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
The community college campus was put on lockdown.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests