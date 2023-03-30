The Rundown: Spring is in full bloom with a weekend full of fun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are heading into the month of April! So let’s find something for you to do this weekend.

You can come out and celebrate the arts and the legacy of Wilson Pickett, a Prattville native, at the 2023 Wilson Pickett Music & Arts Festival. The entertainment stage will last all day. You can also shop at the artist village, enjoy the game zone, and more. There will be fun for the entire family. Admission to the Wilson Pickett Music & Arts Festival is free!

A fun Saturday in Montgomery is in store for you this weekend. At 10 a.m. come out and support Market Day at Old Alabama Town. You can shop for items made by local artists, also baked goods, plants, and garden accessories. There will be food trucks, live entertainment, as well as dogs available for adoption from the Montgomery Humane Society and the Humane Society of Elmore County.

April Walking Tours are back. The Montgomery Visitor Center will be hosting one hour tours of Downtown Montgomery that center around Civil War and Civil Right history. They will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturdays in April.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, you can head out to Blount Cultural Park and enjoy the city of Montgomery’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza. It will feature food vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny, and the best part it is FREE to attend.

Sunday, Alex City Arts will present Auburn University Singers at 2 p.m. This show concert is free and open to the public

The Eufaula Pilgrimage and a Free Drive-in Easter Movie are also this weekend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 31st:

Saturday, Apr. 1st:

Sunday, Apr. 2nd:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.