Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency that is the top successor agency to the Soviet era KGB, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. His arrest comes amid the bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was acting on the U.S. orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret.”

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Gershkovich covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau. The FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy’s slowdown amid Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
WSMV KY crash site
Multiple deaths reported in Blackhawk crash in KY
Dillon Armijo, 10, suffered extensive injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a shark while...
Boy, 10, bitten by shark while vacationing in Mexico