Two arrested in connection with Dothan bar shooting

Raheem Anthony Powe, 29, and Nakia Thompson, 27, are both charged with murder
Raheem Anthony Powe, 29, and Nakia Thompson, 27, are both charged with murder(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people have been arrested after a Dothan bar shooting occurred Thursday morning.

The shooting took place at the Pearl Lounge and Grill at around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Dothan Police Department, they learned that a verbal altercation broke out inside the bar before turning physical.

The victim, identified as Roger Shane Felder, tried to de-escalate the situation. They were asked to leave the bar and the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Felder was fatally shot.

Charged with the murder of Felder are 29 year-old Raheem Anthony Powe of Abbeville, and 27 year-old Nakia Kentae Thompson of Dothan.

Each have a $1.5 million bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and DPD states that it is unknown if additional arrests will be made or not.

