Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alabama National Guardsmen were injured Friday when the military vehicle they were traveling in crashed and overturned, the ALNG has confirmed.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 231 South in Troy. Both soldiers were transported to area civilian hospitals for treatment, the ALNG stated. One soldier is reportedly in critical condition.

Pike County crash on U.S. 231 involved military vehicle
Pike County crash on U.S. 231 involved military vehicle

The single-vehicle crash happened while the soldiers were traveling via convoy to a training event, the ALNG said. The wreck forced the closure of Highway 231 while first responders were on the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

The ALNG said it is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to reclaim the military vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The victims’ names will not be released until after next of kin are notified.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case is being sought by law enforcement.
Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case in custody
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery police identify city’s latest homicide victim

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Lawmakers to address state trooper shortage
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Trenholm State Community College will host the 3rd annual cruise- in on Saturday, April 1st.
Trenholm State Community College to host 3rd Annual Cruise-In and Automotive Open House