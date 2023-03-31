Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

9 soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.(Mitchell and Gore family)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Tony Garcia and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

All nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.(Photo submitted)

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell(Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years. Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

Other soldiers killed identified include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black...
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two...
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black...
Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Sgt. David Solinas Jr was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Sgt. David Solinas Jr was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Previous Coverage

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case is being sought by law enforcement.
Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case in custody
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery police identify city’s latest homicide victim

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Lawmakers to address state trooper shortage
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Trenholm State Community College will host the 3rd annual cruise- in on Saturday, April 1st.
Trenholm State Community College to host 3rd Annual Cruise-In and Automotive Open House