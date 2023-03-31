Alabama political leaders react to Trump’s historic indictment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several of Alabama’s political leaders are reacting to the historic indictment of Donald Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

U.S Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

“Indicting a former President is an unprecedented step and it’s a threat to our democracy. Stop the witch hunt now.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala. District 2

“This is a dark day in American history. The arrest of President Trump demonstrates more than ever how the Democrats have weaponized the government against the American people. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I am committed to holding the Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney accountable by requesting to review all documents in this case and working to ensure that federal funds are not used on this political witch hunt.”

Mike Rogers, R-Ala. District 3

“This sham indictment of President Trump is nothing more than a fraught attempt by the far left to weaponize the American justice system & do Joe Biden’s political dirty work in the courtroom. Alvin Bragg should stop making a mockery of the US Constitution & resign immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. District 7

“No one is above the law. We must allow the legal process to move forward based on the facts and the evidence.”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

“Even to an impartial viewer, the indictments against Trump appear manufactured and political. Liberals are weaponizing our justice system to silence conservatives. Our founding fathers would be furious at how the system they created is being used. Vote Republican to stop them.”

Alabama Republican Party

“The American legal system should never be used as a political tool, or as a way to carry out a political vendetta. The timing and clear political motivation of Donald Trump’s indictment bring up some concerning questions. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should not be stretching legal boundaries to target a political opponent while at the same time be pushing a plan to excuse criminal misconduct and downgrade felonies for New York criminals. Democrats have a track record of making false accusations to fit their political agenda, and District Attorney Bragg’s past campaign contributions to President Obama, Raphael Warnock, and the DNC make it very hard to trust his political intentions. One of the fundamental principles of our country’s legal system is equal justice for all. We hope and pray that justice will be served, and that truth will prevail in this situation.”

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, was been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday. The indictment remains under seal but, according to the Associated Press, stems from payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The former president is “likely” to surrender to New York officials on Tuesday.

More reaction will be added to this article as they are made publicly by Alabama officials.

