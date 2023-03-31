Autauga County superintendent announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Superintendent Tim Tidmore has announced he will retire effective immediately.

Tidmore made the announcement during a meeting with the Autauga County Schools Board of Directors on Friday. Tidmore says he plans to stay briefly to help the interim superintendent, Dr. Daniel Boyd.

Tidmore became superintendent in 2021 after former superintendent Spence Agee retired.

Previously residents voted for their school superintendent, but after Agee decided not to seek re-election, state law gave the school board power to appoint the position. Tidmore was the first superintendent to be appointed by the school board.

The school board hired Tidmore from Albertville City Schools, where he served as deputy superintendent of federal programs.

