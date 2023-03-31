Advertise
Body found near Wright Street construction area in Auburn

Death investigation on Wright Street in Auburn
Death investigation on Wright Street in Auburn(Source: WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn following the discovery of a body in a construction site located downtown.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirms the body was discovered on Friday. Sexton also added foul play is not suspected at this time. The Auburn officials recevied a report of an unknown person located near the 100 block of West Magnolia in Auburn.

Multiple Auburn police officers were gathered at the construction site located near the intersection of Wright Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

First responders arrived and confirmed the victim was deceased.

Further investigation reveals the victim is a 36-year-old white male from Georgia. Auburn Police Detectives were notified, and video footage revealed the man fell from a wall.

WTVM has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information regarding this case.

