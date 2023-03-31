Advertise
Cramton Bowl to renovate turf before upcoming football season

Crews are prepping Montgomery's Cramton Bowl for the upcoming football season. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New changes will soon come for a Montgomery athletic facility.

Cramton Bowl will be under renovation for new turf starting in the summer ahead of the upcoming football season.

Georgia-based Sports Turf Company will be in charge of replacing the turf that is said to be the highest quality for performance and durability for high school, collegiate, and professional games.

“We will start by removing the existing artificial turf,” said Marketing Director Megan Brown, “We’ll have some equipment come in. That will fine-grade the existing stone base before we go ahead and install the new turf.”

Brown added the new turf would be more aesthetically appealing for television when high school and collegiate games are broadcasted, saying it will “attract more players and teams to really want to play in Montgomery.”

District Three Councilwoman Marche Johnson said Cramton Bowl getting new turf will open more opportunities for renovations on the stadium seats and concession stands, which are currently in discussion.

“Hopefully, this experience this go round brings more viewership and more people in the seats than we had last year,” Johnson said.

The project is expected to last at least four weeks.

