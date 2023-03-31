Crash on I-65 SB near Hope Hull causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near Hope Hull is causing delays.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened past the U.S. 31/Mobile Highway exit in Hope Hull. It is blocking the left lane and left shoulder.

ALDOT is on the scene working to alert motorists ahead of the crash but delays remain.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays or consider taking an alternate route.

