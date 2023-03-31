First Alert: Warming up ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s beautiful weather will be followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies today as moisture levels increase... winds will turn breezy during the afternoon with speeds of 10-20 mph. It will be an entirely dry day despite the uptick in cloudiness. Highs will reach the lower 80s. A cold front will then move through late tonight into tomorrow. Fortunately, the rain and storms associated with it will be weakening as they approach central Alabama.

Saturday morning could feature some showers and storms, Monday looks rather wet for many and additional rain chances arrive late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

We aren’t really expecting much more than some passing showers and storms. The chance of that activity will be from 4 a.m. north of Montgomery through the early afternoon down in the Wiregrass. Most should only see 1-2 hours or so of rain as the line comes through.

We don’t really see much of a severe weather threat with this system given its weakening state. However, we can’t totally rule out a strong to severe storm or two with highs winds.

We will break out into a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon behind the morning rain. Highs will warm back into the lower 80s. It will continue to be breezy just like it will be today with wind speeds of 10-20 mph.

Highs will be above average pretty much every day. (WSFA 12 News)

Slightly cooler air will push in for Sunday and Monday with plenty of cloud cover. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 70s. A chance of rain and a few thunderstorms returns Sunday night and Monday. The good news is this won’t produce severe weather.

A surge of warmth will follow Monday’s rain with highs soaring well into the 80s much of next week. Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be dry before another chance of showers and storms to end next week.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.