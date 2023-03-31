Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jackson Hospital launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ program

Jackson Hospital is offering a chance to take a step toward better health with its new “Walk...
Jackson Hospital is offering a chance to take a step toward better health with its new “Walk with a Doc” program.(Source: City of Montgomery)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital is offering a chance to take a step toward better health with its new “Walk with a Doc” program.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. The walk is free and open to the community. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with a Jackson Hospital and Clinic provider, who will support participants and answer questions during the Walk.

Walking has big benefits! According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, help maintain healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

The walk is free and open to the community, but you are asked to register at this link.

“Walk with a Doc” will occur at Blount Cultural Park every two weeks. The very first one starts at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case is being sought by law enforcement.
Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case in custody
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be...
Lanes of I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery open, ALEA says

Latest News

Damage from a tornado
Alabama is #1 for severe weather reports in 2023
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Law enforcement want to make county-wide security camera upgrades.
Montgomery leaders looking at security camera upgrades, small business aid
The Montgomery City and County governments are nearly finished allocating the federal dollars...
Montgomery Thrive Initative