Jackson Hospital launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital is offering a chance to take a step toward better health with its new “Walk with a Doc” program.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. The walk is free and open to the community. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with a Jackson Hospital and Clinic provider, who will support participants and answer questions during the Walk.

Walking has big benefits! According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, help maintain healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

The walk is free and open to the community, but you are asked to register at this link.

“Walk with a Doc” will occur at Blount Cultural Park every two weeks. The very first one starts at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.