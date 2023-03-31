Lawmakers to address state trooper shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama needs more state troopers. Lawmakers are trying to address the shortage meanwhile, state troopers are frustrated.

Numbers released exclusively to our political reporter show that 285 troopers are needed to fill the slotted 575 positions.

Numbers of State Troopers needed by county

County Current Number Slotted for Troopers Needed Autauga 8 9 1 Baldwin 13 23 10 Barbour 2 4 2 Bibb 2 4 2 Blount 3 11 8 Bullock 2 3 1 Butler 2 8 6 Calhoun 10 21 11 Chambers 2 7 5 Cherokee 3 4 1 Chilton 4 9 5 Choctaw 2 3 1 Clarke 0 4 4 Clay 3 3 0 Cleburne 3 6 3 Coffee 5 5 0 Colbert 3 6 3 Conecuh 2 6 4 Coosa 2 4 2 Covington 3 4 1 Crenshaw 1 3 2 Cullman 5 19 14 Dale 4 4 0 Dallas 4 10 6 Dekalb 6 10 4 Elmore 7 13 6 Etowah 8 12 4 Escambia 5 8 3 Fayette 2 3 1 Franklin 3 4 1 Geneva 4 4 0 Greene 2 6 4 Hale 2 3 1 Henry 2 3 1 Houston 4 6 2 Jackson 3 7 4 Jefferson 12 17 5 Lamar 1 3 2 Lauderdale 5 10 5 Lawrence 3 7 4 Lee 6 17 11 Limestone 8 13 5 Lowndes 5 6 1 Macon 3 8 5 Madison 8 23 15 Marengo 1 4 3 Marion 3 4 1 Marshall 4 10 6 Mobile 13 34 21 Monroe 2 4 2 Montgomery 11 18 7 Morgan 5 15 10 Perry 1 3 2 Pickens 2 3 1 Pike 5 5 0 Randolph 2 3 1 Russell 2 7 5 Shelby 9 13 4 St. Clair 8 15 7 Sumter 2 6 4 Tallapoosa 2 6 4 Talladega 7 13 6 Tuscaloosa 8 26 18 Walker 8 13 5 Washington 2 3 1 Wilcox 2 3 1 Winston 4 4 0 Total: 290 575 285

Executive director of the State Troopers Association, Neil Tew, says a lack of troopers leads to more accidents.

“First 90 days of 2023, rural fatalities increased 12%,” he said. “Looking back five years, first 90 days of the year, rural fatalities are up 35%.”

Tew says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hasn’t hired a new trooper in two years.

“Fewer troopers means that these troopers, when they get off in the evening at nighttime, they’re often on call one, two, three, maybe even four nights a week,” he said.

The lack of pay also plays a factor in the shortage. State troopers earn less than local police and sheriffs’ deputies. A starting salary for a state trooper ranges from $39,664.80 to $66,331.20, depending on education level.

“Once not so long ago, you rarely ever saw a trooper leave ALEA/DPS to go work for a local agency, whether it be a county or municipal police department,” said Tew. “You’re seeing that on a regular basis now. And it’s a simple equation they make better money.”

Retired state trooper Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Lauderdale County, has watched this problem evolve.

“I come out of the trooper Academy and Madison County had 18 troopers in 1988. Now they have eight,” said Pettus.

To address the problem, Pettus drafted a bill to increase the pay for state troopers to match the increase recently given to correctional officers.

“The governor just gave corrections a $20,000 a year raise across the board, which put them way above a state trooper,” said Pettus. “I haven’t found anywhere in the country where state corrections make more than the state police.”

Fixing the shortage means safer roads.

“Nobody wants a ticket. But at the end of the day, this is about saving lives. This is about reducing crashes. This is about public safety,” he says.

ALEA declined an interview and says they weren’t aware of a trooper shortage.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.