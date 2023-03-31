Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery leaders looking at security camera upgrades, small business aid

By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City and County governments have allocated around 92% of the $85 million they received from the federal government.

The money is meant to address issues that were either caused or worsened by COVID-19.

“We’re actually ahead of the game a little bit compared to other cities our size,” said Doug Singleton, Montgomery County Commissioner, District 5.

At Thursday’s Montgomery Thrive Initiative meeting, city councilors and county commissioners heard about some new projects they can use the remaining money on.

Law enforcement wants to make county-wide security camera upgrades. Officials with MPD presented a map of areas that are hot spots for violent crime.

“This past week has been a tragic week, and not only here in Alabama, but also in Tennessee, with law enforcement officers losing their lives,” Singleton said. “It’s very important to have a camera system because it helps to deter crime.”

Additionally, leaders heard about how the pandemic impacted local business owners.

“Although we are about three years away from when COVID first started, our small businesses are still suffering,” said Darryl Washington, the City of Montgomery’s Director of Economic Development.

The city’s economic development director recommended a program that provides small businesses with technology and training, as well as the establishment of a Small Business Advisory Council.

City and county leaders also heard about projects that could further address homelessness, provide hospital violence prevention services, and bring more walking trails to the area.

Money has not been allocated to these new projects yet. Leaders are just now starting the process of vetting out these potential ideas.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
The Montgomery City and County governments are nearly finished allocating the federal dollars...
Montgomery Thrive Initative
The Cramton Bowl will have a new turf field right before the next football season to help them...
New turf coming to Cramton Bowl
Crews are prepping Montgomery's Cramton Bowl for the upcoming football season. (Source: WSFA 12...
Cramton Bowl to renovate turf before upcoming football season