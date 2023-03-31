Montgomery leaders looking at security camera upgrades, small business aid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City and County governments have allocated around 92% of the $85 million they received from the federal government.

The money is meant to address issues that were either caused or worsened by COVID-19.

“We’re actually ahead of the game a little bit compared to other cities our size,” said Doug Singleton, Montgomery County Commissioner, District 5.

At Thursday’s Montgomery Thrive Initiative meeting, city councilors and county commissioners heard about some new projects they can use the remaining money on.

Law enforcement wants to make county-wide security camera upgrades. Officials with MPD presented a map of areas that are hot spots for violent crime.

“This past week has been a tragic week, and not only here in Alabama, but also in Tennessee, with law enforcement officers losing their lives,” Singleton said. “It’s very important to have a camera system because it helps to deter crime.”

Additionally, leaders heard about how the pandemic impacted local business owners.

“Although we are about three years away from when COVID first started, our small businesses are still suffering,” said Darryl Washington, the City of Montgomery’s Director of Economic Development.

The city’s economic development director recommended a program that provides small businesses with technology and training, as well as the establishment of a Small Business Advisory Council.

City and county leaders also heard about projects that could further address homelessness, provide hospital violence prevention services, and bring more walking trails to the area.

Money has not been allocated to these new projects yet. Leaders are just now starting the process of vetting out these potential ideas.

