Montgomery police identify city’s latest homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 20-year-old man is the city’s latest homicide victim.

According to police, Antarrio Hubbard of Montgomery died after being injured in a shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Buford Street, police say. Hubbard was taken from the scene by a private vehicle to a local hospital but later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Hubbard’s death is one of three homicides for the capital city that has taken place in the last 24 hours.

