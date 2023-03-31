Pike County crash closes all lanes of U.S. 231

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has caused all lanes of U.S. 231 to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 173-mile marker at Pike County 5516 are closed.

This crash took place not far from Cattlemen Park, according to Google maps.

Congestion on US231/AL10/Troy Hwy WB @ MP 173.2 before AL87 in Troy. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/JW4IUpvzb9 — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) March 31, 2023

ALEA said lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The Highway Patrol Division is currently at the scene investigating the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to take caution and avoid the area if possible.

