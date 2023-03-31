Advertise
Pike County crash closes all lanes of U.S. 231

A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has caused all lanes of U.S. 231.
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has caused all lanes of U.S. 231.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has caused all lanes of U.S. 231 to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 173-mile marker at Pike County 5516 are closed.

This crash took place not far from Cattlemen Park, according to Google maps.

ALEA said lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The Highway Patrol Division is currently at the scene investigating the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to take caution and avoid the area if possible.

