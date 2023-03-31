Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike County man arrested for child sex abuse

By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man accused of child sex abuse is now facing 37 criminal charges.

David Ezra Benton is behind bars tonight in Pike County.

“This was a tough case to work with, to have such a young child and the things that the investigators and in the DA’s office and everyone else had to see and deal with,” said Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas.

Of the 37 counts, the Brundidge resident was charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, 4 counts of sodomy in the first degree, 18 counts of child pornography with a child under the age of 12, and 1 count of rape with a child under the age of 12.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says Benton was no stranger to the victims’ family and wished the child felt comfortable enough to ask for help.

“Always leave the lines of communication open with your children to know that it is ok to talk to you as a parent about anything. Have that good relationship that they feel comfortable to talk to you about something that is uncomfortable to them,” said Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas says this was a hard case to investigate, and he says he is grateful for the help from partner agencies to get David Benton off the street and keep him from hurting anyone else.

Benton will remain behind bars; he has no bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Construction on "The Mill at Prattville" is nearly complete.
‘The Mill at Prattville’ welcomes first residents, new restaurant to open nearby
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim
A south Alabama man accused of child sex abuse is now facing 37 criminal charges.
Pike County sex abuse case