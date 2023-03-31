Pike County man arrested for child sex abuse

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man accused of child sex abuse is now facing 37 criminal charges.

David Ezra Benton is behind bars tonight in Pike County.

“This was a tough case to work with, to have such a young child and the things that the investigators and in the DA’s office and everyone else had to see and deal with,” said Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas.

Of the 37 counts, the Brundidge resident was charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, 4 counts of sodomy in the first degree, 18 counts of child pornography with a child under the age of 12, and 1 count of rape with a child under the age of 12.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says Benton was no stranger to the victims’ family and wished the child felt comfortable enough to ask for help.

“Always leave the lines of communication open with your children to know that it is ok to talk to you as a parent about anything. Have that good relationship that they feel comfortable to talk to you about something that is uncomfortable to them,” said Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas says this was a hard case to investigate, and he says he is grateful for the help from partner agencies to get David Benton off the street and keep him from hurting anyone else.

Benton will remain behind bars; he has no bond.

