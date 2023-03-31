Advertise
Possible witness sought for questioning in Taylor homicide case

Investigators are search for a possible witness, left, in the homicide case of Sandrea Elaine...
Investigators are search for a possible witness, left, in the homicide case of Sandrea Elaine Taylor, right. The person is sought for questioning only and is not suspected of wrongdoing.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators in Tallapoosa County are asking the public for help identifying and locating a possible witness who may have been the last person to see Sandrea Elaine Taylor alive.

Law enforcement has released a photo of the possible witness, who is sought for questioning only and is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

The photo was taken from a surveillance camera at the American Inn, located in Alexander City, between Feb. 25 and 26.

Taylor, 34, of Jacksons Gap, was last seen alive on Feb. 26. Her body was discovered near a residence on Macon County Road 43 Monday morning. The county coroner confirmed she’d been shot in the head.

If you are the person in the photo, or you know the person in the photo, you are urged to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP immediately.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are assisting.

