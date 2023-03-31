Advertise
Trenholm State Community College to host 3rd Annual Cruise-In and Automotive Open House

Trenholm State Community College will host the 3rd annual cruise- in on Saturday, April 1st.(Trenholm State Community College)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College will host the 3rd annual cruise-in on Saturday, April 1st, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will take place on the Patterson Site located at 3920 Troy Highway, Montgomery, AL 36116. This family-friendly event will feature all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

People are asked to come out and celebrate antique and classic cars, hot rods and muscle cars, and motorcycles. The event will highlight automotive history and showcase the automotive programs offered at Trenholm State. More spectators and car enthusiasts are expected to attend the event this year.

There will be a variety of Food Trucks and family-friendly entertainment onsite. In addition, there will be door prizes provided by event sponsors: Advanced Auto Parts Penske, Autozone, Durbin Auto Parts, Four Star Freightliner, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Snap-On Tools, United Rentals, and Wiley Sanders.

Faculty from the Automotive division, which includes Automotive Service, Diesel Mechanics, and Auto Body repair programs, will be available to answer questions about those programs, admissions, and financial aid.

