Tuskegee student tests positive for tuberculosis, ADPH says

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University and the Alabama Department of Public Health are working together to investigate a case of pulmonary tuberculosis that was identified Wednesday in a student.

ADPH says it notified the university Wednesday that they were investigating a case of TB found on the university’s campus. Since then, university officials have begun identifying students enrolled in classes and faculty and staff who might have been in close contact with the student. Those who were in contact have been notified and testing will begin on April 4th.

ADPH defines close contact as spending an extended amount of time with the person in a physically close environment.

“We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of TB in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer Disease Control and Prevention, stated

TB is an airborne disease that can be spread when someone with an active case coughs, speaks or sings in a small, enclosed space with other people, according to ADPH. General signs and symptoms of TB include cough of more than two weeks’ duration, shortness of breath, fever, night sweats, weight loss and fatigue.

