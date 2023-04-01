Montgomery’s new mental health crisis center to open on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Individuals in the River Region who are experiencing a mental health crisis will now have an even larger facility available to seek treatment.

Carastar Health, formerly known as the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority, is opening its new crisis center off Carmichael Road on Thursday, April 6th.

A temporary crisis center has been open since May 2022 while construction on the main building was underway.

“To finally get this going, it’s gonna save money, it’s gonna save time, and it’s gonna really be just a better location for people who are having that crisis,” said Carastar Health Executive Director Donna Leslie.

The diversion center will be open 24/7 to families and law enforcement and will help those looking for bed space for their loved ones. The facility is an alternative to being sent to jail or a hospital emergency room if in crisis.

“The jails will have an alternative. People can come here, and they can get the care that they need right away,” Leslie said. “Ambulances will be able to just pull right up, drop folks off, and go on about their business. So this is going to be a game changer for our community.”

A team of trained professionals will be available on-site to evaluate and treat patients.

The center has 10 observation beds where patients can spend up to 23 hours and 16 beds where patients can stay for up to seven days. All of the rooms are comfortable and safe. Each one is made with hospital-grade equipment.

The new state-of-the-art facility has been under construction for several years. However, supply chain issues and workforce shortages caused months-long delays in the project.

While the former Auto-Owners Insurance building was being transformed, physicians and councilors treated patients at a temporary modular unit behind the building. There, they have already been able to help over 400 patients.

“It’s helped us to have a smaller facility to help us kind of work out the kinks, so now we know what we’re doing, and we’re just gonna jump right in,” Leslie said.

The state has helped fund six total mental health crisis centers. Three more centers are operational in Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham. Two more are in the works in Tuscaloosa and Dothan.

The crisis center will treat anyone regardless of insurance status.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call Carastar Health at 800-408-4197.

Carastar Health also offers help through their After-Hours Mobile Crisis Team, a program they will continue to use along with the diversion center.

For families in crisis or law enforcement needing placement for a person in crisis, contact Carastar Health at 334-279-7830.

