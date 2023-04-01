Pleasant end to the weekend; tracking unsettled weather pattern next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bulk of the rain and storms have moved out of Alabama and in its wake are breezy and warm conditions. Winds are gusting upwards of 30 mph at times, and even with the winds today, afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 80s for most of the region. We remain under a mix of sun and clouds through the evening, becoming mostly clear by tonight.

During the overnight, lows will hover around 50 degrees and winds will remain noticeable out of the west around 5 to 10 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph at times.

Sunday will be picture perfect during the day. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and afternoon highs will only warm into the 70s. Clouds build by Sunday night and lows will hover in the 50s. A storm system looks to move into the region from the west, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances Sunday night and into the day on Monday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday. Highs will top out in the 70s and winds will be breezy. We will keep with a lingering shower or storm through the afternoon Monday, but the whole system is expected to exit by Monday night. Lows will hover in the 60s overnight with clouds thinning.

Tuesday is forecast to be the only totally dry day we are expecting during the work and school week. Highs will climb into the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will hang out in the 60s.

A few showers are back into the forecast Wednesday with clouds on the rise. Highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s. Scattered rain chances remain in place overnight and start to the day Thursday.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue as we move through Thursday, Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend.

Highs Thursday will remain in the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are expected that will linger into the overnight. Lows will hover on either side of 60 degrees.

Good Friday and Saturday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s and 80s and lows will remain in the 50s and 60s. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the end of the week and start to next weekend.

It is important to note, it is not looking like a washout any day this upcoming week. We are tracking several boundaries that will push through the area or stall across Alabama, bringing an increase in rain chances most days this upcoming week, but the rain chances will be mainly scattered in nature.

