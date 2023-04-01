Advertise
Selma Police looking into surveillance system after uptick in crime

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rise in homicides in March, the City of Selma is considering camera systems.

“We’ve had eight murders this month, and that is very alarming,” Police Chief Kenta Fulford said.

The most recent incident occurred on March 27 when a 5-year-old was shot and killed at Valley Creek apartment complex near Dallas Avenue.

Chief Fulford mentioned the use of witnesses and anonymous tips from Central Alabama Crimestoppers has helped detectives work “around the clock” to get the murders solved. Still, the cameras could play an essential part in solving them faster.

“I believe that would be very instrumental in helping us with crime and not just crime,” Fulford said, “you see people dumping trash beside the road, maybe having burglaries and robberies and things like that. I think that system really would help us out.”

The city is putting out a bid to see which company can offer the best system.

