The Shoppes at EastChase is calling all dogs for ‘Puppy Palooza’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase have announced that “Puppy Palooza” will return for its 6th year.

The event benefits the Montgomery Humane Society and will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Pies & Pints.

“With more than 1,000 attendees last year, this event is definitely a personal favorite at The Shoppes,” said Suzanna Edwards, Vice President of Marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “We know that pets are important members of the family and should be celebrated too!”

The event will feature a Fido Marketplace, pet adoptions, food trucks, live music, and more. In addition, several local artists will be creating custom pet portraits during the event so pet owners can go home with a custom masterpiece of their best furry friend.

This event is free and open to the public. However, donations to MHS are welcomed.

The Shoppes at EastChase is now accepting vendor applications to participate in the town’s furriest event. Applications are available online here.

