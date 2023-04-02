Advertise
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders from multiple marine agencies sped to the scene in Mobile Bay Sunday afternoon when a fire erupted aboard a 28-foot sailboat.

Officials tell FOX10 News a good Samaritan vessel picked up three crew members who had abandoned the burning sailboat and carried them to the safety of a local marina after hearing a radio call. There were no reported injuries.

It was about 3 p.m. when the vessel caught fire. Heavy black smoke from the blaze could be seen from shore on both sides of Mobile Bay and was recorded by long-range cameras in downtown Mobile.

The sailboat was traveling from Dog River to Fairhope when the blaze broke out, a Coast Guard official told FOX10 News.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded along with boat crews from the Coast Guard, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay on Sunday, April 2, 2023.(Courtesy Boyd Douglas)
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay, along with boat crews from the Coast Guard, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.(Courtesy Boyd Douglas)
A sailboat burns in Mobile Bay on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The crew was rescued by a good Samaritan vessel.(Courtesy Boyd Douglas)
