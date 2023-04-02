Advertise
First Alert: Tracking unsettled weather pattern this week

Rain/storms return to the area tonight into Monday, with scattered showers and storms remaining the forecast through mid-to-late week.
Outdoor plans? Here is a quick look at the First Alert Forecast to help you plan your Sunday and beyond.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies have been mostly to partly cloudy today and afternoon highs warmed into the 70s for most. Clouds will prevail tonight and lows will hover in the 50s. A storm system will move into the region from the west, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances overnight and into the day on Monday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday. A few storms could pack a punch with damaging winds and hail. Highs will top out in the 70s and winds will be breezy.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We will keep with a lingering shower or storm through the afternoon Monday, but the whole system is expected to exit by Monday night. Lows will hover in the 60s overnight with clouds thinning.

Tuesday is forecast to be the only totally dry day we are expecting during the work and school week. Highs will climb into the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will hang out in the 60s.

A few showers are back into the forecast late Wednesday with clouds on the rise. Highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s. Scattered rain chances remain in place overnight and start to the day Thursday.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue as we move through Thursday, Good Friday and into Easter weekend.

Highs Thursday will remain in the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are expected that will linger into the overnight. Lows will hover on either side of 60 degrees.

Good Friday and Saturday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s and lows will remain in the 50s. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the end of the week and start to next weekend.

Easter Sunday will feature plenty of clouds with some sun mixed in across the region. Highs will remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible during the day lingering into the evening and night.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

It is important to note, it is not looking like a washout any day this upcoming week. We are tracking several boundaries that will push through the area or stall across Alabama, bringing an increase in rain chances most days this upcoming week, but the rain chances will be mainly scattered in nature.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

