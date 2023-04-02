Helicopter crashes near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time.

We don’t have any information on injuries right now. But we are told Shelby County Deputies are on the scene helping.

Deputies and other first responders are currently on the scene of an aircraft accident in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive. The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time. — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) April 2, 2023

