Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team survives wild finish to score points in Australian Grand Prix

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In wild and controversial finish, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton finished p2, Fernando Alonso p3.

The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nick Hulkenberg finished p17 and p7, respectively. The Haas team is protesting that final result that saw Hulkenberg dropped form p4 to p7 prior the last restart. The order for the final restart was reverted to before the previous restart had begun, dropping Hulkenberg from p4 to p7 in the provisional classification.

“It was wild and a bit messy at times,” said Hulkenberg. “We’ll have to look through everything that happened as there were a lot of things happening. I had a super start the third time around on softs and came through to P4, so it’s a shame there were a few incidents and then the race was red flagged. There are a lot of positive learnings again and I feel there are a lot of good things happening. I’m refreshed, in a very positive mindset and really enjoy working with the team and experimenting with the car. We have very good momentum and that’s what we want to take into the next races.”

The race was red flagged three times, including on lap 7 after Alex Albon crashed, lap 56 after Kevin Magnussen lost a tire, then on lap 57 as Alonso crashed and two other cars had contact.

“I brushed the wall at the exit of Turn 2 and the rim broke, the tire came off and I had to stop,” Magnussen said. “I didn’t even feel it so it definitely wasn’t something that felt big in the car, but it was enough to crack the rim and take the tire off. It’s unfortunate, we were in P12 I think at that time and it didn’t look like I was going to be able to score points. We got unlucky with the first red flag as we had just pitted from P11 and we seemed to be quicker than the next couple of cars so I was quite confident at that stage of the race. Then we pitted under the safety car and just afterwards, it turned to a red flag. Everyone put their tires on to go to the end of the race and we were last. It wasn’t my day but it seemed like the car had decent pace so I’m encouraged by that and we’ll push next time.”

Next up is Round 4 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Baku. Practice – Friday April 28. Qualifying – Saturday April 29. Race – Sunday April 30.

