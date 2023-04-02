Advertise
Man murdered overnight in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was shot in Montgomery overnight on Atlanta Highway and has since died from his injuries.

According to MPD, on Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., police responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot.

Once there, an adult male victim was found to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, and a juvenile female was found to have sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The male victim, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead.

MPD determined that the shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Atlanta Highway.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed sent a tweet Sunday afternoon saying, “We will continue to look for solutions to address this problem.”

There have been no arrests, and there is no further information available for release at this time.

