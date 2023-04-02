Montgomery Ballet to perform ‘Masks We Wear Online’ at Chapel at The Waters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Ballet has announced an upcoming performance at the Chapel at The Waters in Pike Road on April 19th at 6 p.m.

The show will feature a lineup of performances, including “Ocean and Pearls” choreographed by Arthur Saint Leon, “Pas De Cinq” from “Paul and Virginia Ballet” choreographed by August Bournonville, and “Masks We Wear Online” choreographed by Danny Mitsios and curated by Jake Pugh of Gravity.

The ballet company recently received an overwhelming response to its performance in Montgomery two weeks ago and is looking forward to presenting its talent to a new audience. Limited seats are available, you can buy your tickets online for $15.00 here.

