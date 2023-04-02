Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts to host discussion about black farming in America

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will host a discussion on Friday, April 7, on the realities and hardships black farmers have faced over the past 100 years. The event begins at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 5:30 p.m.

The discussion hosted by MMFA will feature artist Bernard Williams and scholar Elijah Gaddis. The event is in conjunction with the presentation of Bernard Williams’ Black Tractor Project in the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

Two individuals who are intimately involved in the farming industry, John Williams and Albert “Peter” Datcher, will also share their personal farming experiences in Alabama as well as their participation in the 1999 class-action lawsuit Pigford v. Glickman.

At the center of Bernard Williams’ work and the discussion is the historic class-action lawsuit Pigford v. Glickman, which proved the United States Department of Agriculture had systematically deprived African-American farmers of loans and other government assistance and resulted in a $1.25 billion settlement.

Informally known as the Black farmers’ settlement, the funds were distributed among approximately 13,000 African-American families with proven connections to farmers who were summarily dispossessed of land and farming opportunities from 1981–1996. Although it is not widely known, the Black farmers’ settlement is the largest civil rights settlement in the United States.

